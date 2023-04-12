Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rules 2-year-old’s death accidental

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A two-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Monday at 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Road 4297 and determined that the child had been run over by a vehicle. However, no foul play is suspected and the incident has been ruled an accidental death.

