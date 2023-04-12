Spotty showers come to an end this evening before we resume sunshine and low humidity on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few pockets of light, fast-moving showers have developed, moving from east-to-west across our east Texas landscape in association with that upper level low pressure system spinning in the northern Gulf of Mexico and southwest Louisiana this afternoon.

Any rainfall will be brief and rainfall accumulations, if any, will not amount too much given our dry atmosphere in place.

Any shower activity will wane this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and another cool night with overnight lows falling into the middle 50′s.

That slow-moving, cutoff low will start migrate further eastward and away from east Texas on Thursday, giving us a return to mostly sunny skies and gorgeous weather for our Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 70′s. Since we will be on the west side of this departing low pressure, we will have sinking air and light, northerly winds. This will keep our humidity values low for one more day.

We will then see a brief return to warm, southerly winds by Friday, leading to a quick warm-up as afternoon highs warm into the middle 80′s to close out the week under a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms late in the day on Saturday.

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday afternoon and evening, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons with low humidity on Sunday and Monday, making for great days to get outdoors.

With southeasterly winds quickly setting up shop by Tuesday, we will undergo a fast warming trend to go along with increasing clouds and higher humidity levels by the middle of next week. This will lead to the return of some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the picture as well.

