Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We have another beautiful day today with temperatures in the comfy middle 70s and a fair mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible this afternoon, especially south of I-20, although coverage will not be great for today. Partly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 50s for our Thursday morning. Expect to see more sunshine tomorrow with even warmer temps in the upper 70s during the heat of the day. Friday we will likely hit 80 degrees in the afternoon, and a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will be possible during the second half of the day. The reason for these increasing rain chances is a slow moving cold front which will likely cross through East Texas late Friday into early Saturday. A few strong storms could be possible along this cold front, so please remain weather alert. A few more showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible in Deep East Texas for early Saturday afternoon before skies totally dry out for the rest of the forecast period. We will not see a huge cool down behind this cold front as temps will only be a bit chilly on Sunday and Monday morning, near 50 degrees, before warming up nicely into the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.