Wednesday’s Weather: A few more clouds today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s.  Clouds will gradually increase through the day today but we will still warm into the mid 70s this afternoon with light winds.  One or two isolated showers is possible this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas, but not much rain is expected.  Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with temperatures near 80 degrees by the end of the work week.  A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast late Friday with a few thunderstorms possible Saturday along a weak cold front.  By Sunday, mostly sunny skies and temperatures near average return to the forecast.

Smith County constable brings attention to ‘veiled threats’ from members of commissioners court
Experts discuss managing fire ants in East Texas during spring, summer
ETBU cheer squad takes home second place at NCAA nationals competition