Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an upcoming conference in Crockett.

The Texas Music Office (TMO), Discover Crockett, Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Crockett Association, and the City of Crockett, are joining together on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m., for a Music Friendly Texas Workshop in person at Crockett Civic Center, and virtually at this link. This will be an in-depth discussion as part of the first step to become Music Friendly Texas Certified by the Texas Music Office, and is free and open to the public.

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance virtually to present the Music Friendly Texas program, the benefits of becoming certified, and answer any questions attendees may have.

The workshop will be held in person at Crockett Civic Center, which is located at 1100 Edmiston Drive. To learn more, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.

