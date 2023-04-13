Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

An attorney says a man in jail for three months was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers, Natasha Pollard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A family attorney in Georgia says a man died at a county jail after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

According to attorney Michael D. Harper, LaShawn Thompson was at the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in a jail cell.

“What Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal,” Harper said. “He did not deserve this.”

Thompson was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Atlanta in June 2022. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Thompson’s family said they obtained records that stated detention officers and medical staff noticed his health deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” the family said in a statement.

A detention officer reportedly refused to administer CPR because she “freaked out” when finding Thompson’s body found bitten by bugs and insects.

“Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced,” Harper said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond for comment regarding the situation.

Thompson’s family and Harper are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Alleged sex crimes fugitive from Minnesota arrested while living in Lufkin
Brittney Dawson
Livingston woman arrested in connection with death of infant son
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot

Latest News

Traffic Signal Retiming
Tyler City Council approves retiming of 18 traffic lights on west side of town
‘Relentless:’ Longview firefighters train for water rescue
‘Relentless:’ Longview firefighters train for water rescue
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’