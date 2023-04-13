Patrick Mahomes named to Time Magazine ‘Most Influential’ list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse product and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has been named to an exclusive list.

Time Magazine has named Mahomes one of the 100 “Most Influential People” of 2023.

Mahomes entry on the Time website was written by NFL Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning, who described Mahomes as “an incredibly hard worker” who was great with kids when Mahomes served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy.

Mahomes was listed as one of 13 “Icons” of the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.