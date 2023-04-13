Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to Carthage Civic Center with 150 quilts

CARTHAGE. Texas (KLTV) - The Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to the Carthage Civic Center this weekend.

With about 150 quilts on display, this year’s event is said to be their biggest yet.

Along with the judged quilt show, visitors will also find vendors and a “country store” featuring quilted crafts, books, and other items. Visitors will also have a chance to win their own quilt.

Details on the 2023 Piney Woods Quilt Festival in Carthage (Blake Holland)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.