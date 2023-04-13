Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to Carthage Civic Center with 150 quilts

Event runs Friday through Saturday
This year's festival features a special Texas-themed quilt section.
This year's festival features a special Texas-themed quilt section.(Blake Holland)
By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE. Texas (KLTV) - The Piney Woods Quilt Festival returns to the Carthage Civic Center this weekend.

With about 150 quilts on display, this year’s event is said to be their biggest yet.

Along with the judged quilt show, visitors will also find vendors and a “country store” featuring quilted crafts, books, and other items. Visitors will also have a chance to win their own quilt.

Details on the 2023 Piney Woods Quilt Festival in Carthage
Details on the 2023 Piney Woods Quilt Festival in Carthage(Blake Holland)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rules 2-year-old’s death accidental
J. Brian Bowman
Diboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop
East Texas Communities Foundation President Kyle Penney
East Texas Communities Foundation president gives donation advice
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
City of Lufkin animal shelter closed after lightning strike
National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Harold’s House hosts events for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Alto ISD
‘Thunder in the Pines’ biker fundraiser set to raise money for Alto ISD scholarships