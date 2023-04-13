Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rules 2-year-old’s death accidental
J. Brian Bowman
Diboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
Police Lights
Alleged sex crimes fugitive from Minnesota arrested while living in Lufkin

Latest News

A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
A California couple's security camera captured a hungry bear wandered into their garage while...
Bear gets in garage, sets off alarm as couple sleeps
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93