Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another beautiful day on tap with a fair mix of sun and clouds and comfortable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for highs. A few light showers will be possible across our easternmost counties, although any rain that can form will be quite light and coverage will be low. Friday starts off cool in the middle 50s but ample sunshine will quickly warm us into the lower 80s for most of the area. Cloud cover will be on the increase later on Friday and will lead to a mostly cloudy start for our Saturday. A few showers will be possible during the first half of the day, but rain chances are expected to ramp up in the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves through East Texas. Severe threats are limited at this time, but it is still important that everyone remains weather alert as heavy rainfall as well as isolated strong to severe storms will be possible at times. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk, with our easternmost counties under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms. If you have any outdoor plans for Saturday or you’re expected to be on the road later in the day, please keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days as we learn more about this potentially severe setup. Once the cold front clears East Texas our skies will totally dry out and we have a beautiful Sunday on tap with pleasant afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We’ll warm up quick next week with highs back to near 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine and some breezy southerly winds.

