Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s again.  A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, especially in those areas that got a little bit of rain yesterday afternoon.  Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.  A few more clouds roll in tomorrow with south winds becoming breezy.  Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front.  The front is weak and chances for rain don’t look likely for all of East Texas but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible especially late in the day in southern counties.  Slightly cooler on Sunday with quiet weather returning to the forecast.

