TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Active shooter threats at the Tyler Junior College main and west campuses on Thursday have been deemed a hoax.

This follows a trend of other hoax calls that came in on Thursday to Baylor University, Collin College Plano Campus, Texas Wesleyan University, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas A&M, and the Galen College of Nursing School in San Antonio.

TJC one of several state campuses to receive false active shooter threat

Tyler Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh was on the scene to discuss the call, where a judgement of all-clear was provided.

“All I know for sure is that the call showed to be from Oklahoma,” Erbaugh said in a later statement.

Swatting calls are a dangerous trend that has been rising among young people across the country, and can be charged as a felony.

Andy Erbaugh interviews about the hoax.

