Warming up and becoming breezy ahead of our next shot of spring storms this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of sunshine, light breezes, low humidity, and mild temperatures made for another great spring day throughout deep east Texas.

It will be mostly clear and cool with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s.

We will then see a brief return to warm, southerly winds by Friday, leading to a quick warm-up as afternoon highs warm into the lower 80′s to close out the week. Friday will start off sunny before more clouds roll in late in the day.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. It will be a warm day on Saturday before the cold front arrives in the early evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80′s, making it feel warm and muggy for your outdoor plans.

If you do have Saturday evening plans, make sure you stay weather alert since that is the window in which we have a 40% chance to see scattered, strong thunderstorms develop and push through the Piney Woods.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather now outlined for portions of Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties on Saturday evening. If any storms were to briefly turn severe, damaging winds, and quarter-size hail would be the main threats.

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday afternoon and evening, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons with low humidity on Sunday and Monday, making for great days to get outdoors.

With southeasterly winds quickly setting up shop by Tuesday, we will undergo a fast warming trend to go along with increasing clouds and higher humidity levels by the middle of next week. This will lead to the return of some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the picture by next Wednesday and Thursday.

