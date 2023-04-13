Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Warming up and becoming breezy ahead of our next shot of spring storms this weekend

Weather Where You Live
Warming up and becoming breezy to close out the week before our next round of spring storms arrives late Saturday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of sunshine, light breezes, low humidity, and mild temperatures made for another great spring day throughout deep east Texas.

It will be mostly clear and cool with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s.

We will then see a brief return to warm, southerly winds by Friday, leading to a quick warm-up as afternoon highs warm into the lower 80′s to close out the week.  Friday will start off sunny before more clouds roll in late in the day.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.  It will be a warm day on Saturday before the cold front arrives in the early evening hours.  Daytime highs will be in the middle 80′s, making it feel warm and muggy for your outdoor plans.

If you do have Saturday evening plans, make sure you stay weather alert since that is the window in which we have a 40% chance to see scattered, strong thunderstorms develop and push through the Piney Woods.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather now outlined for portions of Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties on Saturday evening.  If any storms were to briefly turn severe, damaging winds, and quarter-size hail would be the main threats.

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday afternoon and evening, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons with low humidity on Sunday and Monday, making for great days to get outdoors.

With southeasterly winds quickly setting up shop by Tuesday, we will undergo a fast warming trend to go along with increasing clouds and higher humidity levels by the middle of next week.  This will lead to the return of some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the picture by next Wednesday and Thursday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Report: Suspect pointed gun at Livingston store customers prior to being shot
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rules 2-year-old’s death accidental
J. Brian Bowman
Diboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position
Police Lights
Alleged sex crimes fugitive from Minnesota arrested while living in Lufkin

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-13-23