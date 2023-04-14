911 dispatchers, telecommunicators nationally recognized this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They are the unseen heroes of public safety. 911 dispatchers and telecommunicators.

It’s a job that deals with high call volumes each day.

Dispatchers and telecommunicators are the very first responders who help save lives behind the scenes. Mark Willard with UT Health EMS Communications found a love for the job because of the aspect of helping people. He’s been in the field for twenty-three years.

“Coaching them through their hardest time. You know they’re going through something really bad and you’re able to stay calm. Be empathetic and just help them get through that and get help on the way.” said Willard.

But it’s not always an easy call.

Willard adds, “It is stressful but it’s also rewarding in the same aspect. We’ve learned to kind of fall on each other in there. If we take a stressful call, we’ll talk about it.”

For UT Health air dispatcher Tom Callens, some situations hit closer to home. He took a call about a false active shooter threat at an East Texas school.

“At the time we didn’t know that. So it was a little bit of an experience, my kid goes to that school so I didn’t know which campus it was at first, but sometimes that’s just the way it is. Sometimes it’s people that you know or that you care about in the community.” said Callens.

And with the mental and physical aspect of the job, this week is about appreciating the work they do to keep the community safe.

“People think of the police officers, firefighters, the EMS crew out on the field, and they don’t realize that every one of those people has someone on the radio that’s taking, processing the calls, so it means a lot to get that recognition.” said Callens.

UT Health EMS says they answered 173,000 calls in 2022, the most calls they have ever received.

