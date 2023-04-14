Carthage baseball continues playoff run

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Carthage, the Bulldogs baseball team continues its run for the playoffs. Head Coach Jason Causey tells us more about their season.

“You know, it’ been pretty good up to this point,” he said. “I think our overall record is 19 and 5, you know, so we’ve had a very good successful season up to this point. Still got a chance to compete for district championship. You know we got I think, two weeks left after tomorrow night in the regular season. So it’s flying by and, you know, we got a chance to open up the new facility tomorrow night and hopefully we can get win number 20 on the season and just, you know, keep keep playing, trying to get the best we can and, you know, get rolling at the right time going into the playoffs.”

Coach you got Gilmer coming up on this Friday a team that you have beaten already tell me what it’s going to take to get another win?

He replied, “well, it’s, you know, my philosophy, it always starts with pitching and defense and so you know, it’s gonna have we’re gonna have to throw strikes and we’re gonna have to play good defense and you know, we’re able to do those two things and, and have some quality at bats and situational here. And take advantage of opportunities whenever we get them. You know, we’ll be in a good position to win if we can just execute.”

