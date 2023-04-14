Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage girls soccer program continues to grow

Carthage girls soccer
Carthage girls soccer
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Jason Whatley is head coach of the Carthage girls soccer team who won 16 games this season and made it to the playoffs for the first time in 7 years. He talked to us about their record setting season and a program that continues to grow at Carthage.

“Yeah, it was a great year for the soccer team there for the girls,” he said. “You know, we were able to get to the postseason for the first time in seven years. That is something that somebody’s got to work hard for. And our girls did a great job this year doing it. Where we’ve come from, in the last four years, you know, just winning a couple of games a year on average to winning 16 games this year was really big for our program.”

He said, “I’m looking forward to the future. We’re graduating several seniors this year, but we got a lot of girls coming up in the program. And so Carthage is well known for their football, and they’re not gonna be known for their soccer anytime soon, but we’re trying to get us there. And this was a great stepping stone kind of year for us.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

