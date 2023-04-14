Center man arrested for accidental discharge, injuring woman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a man from Center after determining that he accidentally discharged his firearm and injured a woman on Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to Nacogdoches Medical Center to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Once at the hospital officers spoke to Jose Martinez, 19, from Center, who claimed to have driven the victim to the hospital after an unknown suspect had shot her in the 1800 block of North Street. Officers also spoke to the gunshot victim identified as Kinslee Ingram, 18, from Center who also gave the same story.

According to a press release by the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers did locate evidence of a shooting in the 1800 block of North Street, however during the course of this investigation overnight investigators determined that Jose had an accidental discharge while handling a gun which resulted in Kinslee sustaining the gunshot wound.

Jose then drove Kinslee to Nacogdoches Medical Center where they both initially gave a false story to medical staff and officers. Jose Martinez has been arrested for Deadly Conduct and Tampering with Physical Evidence and is currently in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Further charges are possible at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.