Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Colleen Hoover named to Time Magazine “Most Influential” list

TIME magazine
TIME magazine(TIME magazine)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs product and fiction writing super-star Colleen Hoover has been named in an exclusive list.

Time Magazine has named Hoover as one of the 100 “Most Influential” people of 2023.

The author of the Time article said that Hoover has “mastered emotionally fraught narratives,” and in 2022, her 24 titles outsold the Bible. Reportedly, six of her books simultaneously held top-10 spots on the New York Times paperback fiction best-seller list at one point last year.

Hoover was listed as one of 19 “Artists” on the list.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Woman with gunshot wound treated at Nacogdoches hospital prompts police investigation
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Sheriff Tom Selman says they have a great staff at the sheriff’s office but filling some open...
New Angelina County sheriff faces staffing challenge during first 90 days

Latest News

WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
Erik Cozart
Grand jury indicts man in connection with fatal Lake Sam Rayburn boating incident
Jose Martinez
Center man arrested for accidental discharge, injuring woman