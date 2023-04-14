Colleen Hoover named to Time Magazine “Most Influential” list

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs product and fiction writing super-star Colleen Hoover has been named in an exclusive list.

Time Magazine has named Hoover as one of the 100 “Most Influential” people of 2023.

The author of the Time article said that Hoover has “mastered emotionally fraught narratives,” and in 2022, her 24 titles outsold the Bible. Reportedly, six of her books simultaneously held top-10 spots on the New York Times paperback fiction best-seller list at one point last year.

Hoover was listed as one of 19 “Artists” on the list.

