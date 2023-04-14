Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman Moran says Indo-Pacific response to China will depend on U.S.

By Blake Holland
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) says the response to Chinese aggression from Indo-Pacific countries will depend on what America does. The statement follows his recent diplomatic mission to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

“Some very concerning conversations about where we’re at and the trajectory of the aggression from the Chinese Communist Party,” Moran said about his meeting with the president of Taiwan.

The congressional delegation’s talks with the Taiwanese president and lawmakers included serious conversations about military readiness- for both the U.S. and Taiwan ... meetings that resulted in a call to action from Moran to strengthen not only the U.S. military, but forces in Indo-Pacific countries.

“What they need though, is they need more training,” Moran said. “They need more training from the U.S. military, and they need that equipment so that they can deter more aggression. That really is the essence of it.”

The visit to Taiwan was the last stop for Moran and the delegation following visits to Japan and South Korea. Different countries that share the same sentiment when it comes to taking on China, Moran said.

“The response almost uniformly across the board was, it depends on what America does,” Moran said. “They expect leadership out of America, they expect strength out of America. And if America stands strong and tall, they’re willing to do the same. But if American doesn’t, if America shows weakness, then that’s going to really inform them about the decision that they want to make and they’re going to be more passive. And they were very clear about that.

Ahead of Moran’s trip, he and other members of the delegation received an email from China expressing “deep concern and firm opposition” to their trip abroad.

