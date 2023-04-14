East Texas gas prices rise following OPEC+ statement about production cuts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas drivers can expect to see higher gas prices as a result of OPEC+ announced last week plans to cut production starting in May by 1 million barrels a day to the global market.

“With crude oil prices making up most of what a gallon of gasoline cost, if crude oil prices continue to get more expensive, we could see these prices continue to increase,” said AAA spokesman, Daniel

Armbruster said East Texas sits below the statewide average of $3.32, even with increasing by over 10 cents more than last month.

And according to AAA, all Texas cities are now above $3.

Driver Theodore Roosevelt of Lufkin said he can manage the gas prices right now but hopes it doesn’t budge too much.

“Really, as long as we stay around three to three-fifty, we should be able to do it. Now, if it goes higher then it’s going to be a problem for everybody,” said Roosevelt.

Taniesha Martin has been living in Lufkin for less than a year. Martin said because of higher gas prices, she now has to budget her trips traveling back to El Paso.

“I want to go back home and see my family and it’s going to make it a lot harder because, especially right now, we’re almost to four dollars,” she said.

Armbruster wants to remind drivers to stay up-to-date with their vehicle maintenance, including, “quality tires are so important when it comes to maximizing your fuel efficiency.”

Armbruster also said this summer is expected to be a busy travel season.

“You have a lot of people traveling, likely going to travel. That’s going to have an impact on demand as we go into the next few months.”

According to AAA, drivers in Texas are paying the 8th lowest gas price average in the country.

