Grand jury indicts man in connection with fatal Lake Sam Rayburn boating incident

Erik Cozart
Erik Cozart(Jasper County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been indicted for a 2022 manslaughter case involving a boating incident on Lake Sam Rayburn.

The indictment said that Erik Lloyd Cozart, 40, of Sour Lake, “recklessly caused the death” of a Louisiana man by failing to keep a proper lookout while operating a boat at an excessive speed.

The incident occurred on July 7, 2022, on Lake Sam Rayburn. According to the document, the deceased was driving a pontoon boat with several family members onboard, and Cozart was driving a bass boat. The deceased was seriously injured in the crash, and afterwards died of the injuries.

Cozart turned himself in to the Jasper County Jail after the indictment was issued for second degree felony manslaughter, and has been released on bond.

