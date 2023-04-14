Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman with gunshot wound in Nacogdoches hospital prompts police investigation

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating a shooting on Thursday night.

Police say that they were called to Nacogdoches Medical Center at around 8:30 p.m. because a gunshot victim had come in for help. They did not say whether the woman was brought in by another person or if she was able to get herself there, but they did say she is stable. She had one gunshot wound to her leg, police report.

The investigation has led investigators to a crime scene in the 1800 block of North St., which is believed to be the location the woman was shot. The criminal investigation division is currently on scene.  No one is reported to be in custody as of 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

