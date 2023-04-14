The return of warm, muggy air will give way to a few scattered, strong storms Saturday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm, southerly winds has led to a rapid warm-up to go along with more humidity on this Friday.

A partly cloudy sky from earlier in the day has given way to mostly cloudy skies as increasing clouds will keep us much warmer than recent nights as overnight lows only drop into the upper 60′s.

Our next spring storm will move into the plains this weekend, bringing us our next cold front and shot for rain and thunderstorms late in the day on Saturday. It will be a warm day on Saturday before the cold front arrives in the early evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80′s, making for a warm first half of the weekend.

If you do have Saturday evening plans, make sure you stay weather alert since that is the window in which we have a 40% chance to see scattered, strong thunderstorms develop and push through the Piney Woods.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather now outlined for all of deep east Texas, with a higher threat for severe weather situated off to our northeast across Louisiana and Arkansas on Saturday evening. Most storms will behave themselves. However, if any storms were to briefly turn severe, damaging winds and quarter-size hail would be the main threats.

The timeline for this weekend’s storms will be brief, coming through in the 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. window on Saturday evening as the cold front pushes through our part of the state.

Behind the scattered downpours and cold frontal passage on Saturday evening, we will feel another fresh batch of cooler, drier air return for Sunday and early next week to go along with a return to plentiful sunshine and blue skies galore.

This will lead to chilly mornings giving way to mild afternoons with low humidity on Sunday and Monday, making for great days to get outdoors.

With southeasterly winds quickly setting up shop by Tuesday, we will undergo a fast warming trend to go along with increasing clouds and higher humidity levels by the middle of next week. This will lead to the return of some low-end rain chances sneaking back into the picture by next Wednesday and Thursday.

Signs are pointing to another western storm and cold front invading our airspace by this time next week, leading to better rain and storm chances returning for next Friday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.