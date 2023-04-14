Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

SFA names longtime assistant as new Ladyjacks head coach

Current associate head coach Leonard Bishop is the new SFA woman's basketball head coach.
Current associate head coach Leonard Bishop is the new SFA woman's basketball head coach.(Stephen F. Austin University)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Current Associate Head Coach Leonard Bishop is the new head coach of SFA women’s basketball.

Bishop has been a part of the women’s basketball program for eight years, most recently serving as the Ladyjacks Associate Head Coach.

The search for a new head coach took place over 10 days but eventually landed back in Nacogdoches.

There will be a press conference to introduce Bishop on Tuesday beginning at noon inside the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

The conference will also be streamed on Facebook Live found on the SFA Athletics Facebook account.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Woman with gunshot wound treated at Nacogdoches hospital prompts police investigation
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Sheriff Tom Selman says they have a great staff at the sheriff’s office but filling some open...
New Angelina County sheriff faces staffing challenge during first 90 days

Latest News

Card skimmers were found inside multiple pumps at a Lufkin gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
East Texas Ag News: Pasture management
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods
WebXtra: Lufkin behavioral therapy clinic sees success with individualized methods