Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

West community honors first responders killed in fertilizer plant explosion a decade ago

Nearly a decade later, community leaders in this small Central Texas community are modestly...
Nearly a decade later, community leaders in this small Central Texas community are modestly remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the devastating and deadly fertilizer plant explosion that ripped apart lives and destroyed homes on April 17, 2013.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff and Alex Fulton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Community leaders in this small Central Texas community on Saturday modestly remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice responding to the devastating and deadly fertilizer plant explosion that ripped apart lives and destroyed homes on April 17, 2013.

The public ceremony was held Saturday, April 15, at West City Park, next to the Fallen Heroes Memorial, at 10:30 a.m., two days before the somber anniversary.

The National Fallen Firefighters Association presented the City of West with a check for $100,000. The funds will be invested in the community and help it preserve the monuments honoring the fallen first responders.

“It shows just how awesome that organization is,” Tommy Muska, mayor of West, told KWTX. “They have been by our side since day 1 on helping the families and helping the city, helping everyone recover.”

The ceremony included city and state elected officials, and a performance of “Rise Up” by West school choirs.

The names of the 15 who died in the explosion, including 12 first responders, were read.

“We can’t remember these guys and lady enough,” Robert Payne, chaplain of West Volunteer Fire Department, said. “They literally put their life on the line to save others.”

The massive explosion at the West Fertilizer plant in the McLennan County community also injured dozens of people, left the factory a smoldering ruin, and leveled buildings for blocks in every direction.

The explosion could be heard as far away as Waxahachie, 45 miles to the north, and sent flames shooting high into the night sky.

Burning embers, shrapnel, and debris rained down on shocked and frightened residents.

Frank Patterson attended Saturday’s ceremony and remembers it all, even now. On April 17 2013 he helped lead disaster recovery efforts as the former McLennan County emergency management coordinator.

“I still get emotional sometimes talking about this, because it’s hard to understand it, unless you’ve lived through it,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, the town’s volunteer firefighters responded to a call at the plant at about 6 p.m. that day and were working to evacuate the area around the plant when the blast followed about 50 minutes later.

A photo montage has a wreath of flowers placed in front of it on the exterior wall of the...
A photo montage has a wreath of flowers placed in front of it on the exterior wall of the volunteer fire department, Thursday, April 17, 2014, in West, Texas. Today marks the one year anniversary of the explosion at a fertilizer plant that killed fifteen people, including 12 volunteer firefighters and others responding to the fire, and more than 200 were injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
Family members attend a memorial for firefighters killed at the fertilizer plant explosion in...
Family members attend a memorial for firefighters killed at the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, Thursday, April 25, 2013.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack
Fleeing suspect hit in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Houston County
Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Jose Martinez
Center man arrested for accidental discharge, injuring woman

Latest News

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, waits to speak from the back podium on the House floor...
Staffer alleged in complaint that state Rep. Bryan Slaton had sex with Capitol intern
The restaurant is selling crawfish, red beans and rice, and sausage on a stick, with proceeds...
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites
Nacogdoches ‘Rider Down’ event gives life-saving motorcycle crash advice
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Cooper Reid and his family surrounded by the Troup ISD baseball team on April 14, Cooper Reid Day
Troup ISD honors injured football player with ‘Cooper Reid Day’