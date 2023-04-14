Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can...
According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Wildlife officials in Georgia are warning residents to be on the lookout for drunk birds.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, birds may overindulge in fruit this time of year that has started to rot and ferment.

Officials said a byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol.

“The consumption of these fermented fruits can cause the birds to lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly,” DNR officials explained in a Facebook post.

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.

“Another possible cause for drunken flying is that the birds have eaten Nandina (sacred bamboo) berries,” the post states. “This exotic invasive plant is used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil, depositing often lethal doses in its bright red fruit.”

DNR officials are encouraging people to “learn from our feathered friends and consume fruits responsibly.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Woman with gunshot wound treated at Nacogdoches hospital prompts police investigation
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Sheriff Tom Selman says they have a great staff at the sheriff’s office but filling some open...
New Angelina County sheriff faces staffing challenge during first 90 days

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
Werner Schlaupitz, a World War II veteran, is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics...
WWII veteran bench presses 100 lbs. to celebrate centennial birthday
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
A plane crashes – now what? A look inside an NTSB investigation
A plane crashes – now what? A look inside an NTSB investigation
A plane crashes – now what? A look inside an NTSB investigation