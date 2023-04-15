Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage football prepares for next season

Coach Scott Surratt
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Well, is it ever too early to talk high school football? In Texas, the answer is no. That’s why I caught up with reigning state champion Carthage Coach Scott Surratt to discuss the offseason.

“Yeah, we really just got kicked off and we’re throwing it around a bunch here in the last couple of weeks been and we’ll start doing a lot of team stuff and we’re excited,” he said.

“We got a lot of new starters coming. Number one be the quarterback we got to get him right and it’s big shoes to fill. Connor Cuff you know throwing 52 touchdowns and four interceptions was a special year, but we got to replace some receivers and some other things but we’re excited. Defensively we got to replace five guys over there and so but that’s every year you know. Graduation is gonna hurt us every year and but it’s next guy mentality or next class up mentality and keep rolling.”

