Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer

Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart in Michigan.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart in Michigan.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By WLUC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Michigan police say a man has been arrested for damaging property inside a Walmart.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to an area Walmart regarding property damage on Friday.

WLUC reports that a video circulating on social media showed a man smashing jewelry cases with a hammer while Walmart staff was directing customers toward the exits.

Barricades were also reportedly set up outside of the store in the parking lot.

Officers said they encountered the suspect in question and took him into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Walmart location shared on social media that the store closed Friday evening due to “unfortunate circumstances” with plans of reopening Saturday morning.

No further information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

