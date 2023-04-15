Nacogdoches ‘Rider Down’ event gives life-saving motorcycle crash advice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from Lugnutz Bar & Grill on Highway 59, where the “Rider Down” Emergency Response Seminar is being held. The event is put on by a local motorcycle group in Nacogdoches to educate the public on how to respond to a motorcycle crash. The grill is also selling $10 fish plates, with proceeds going to those injured in motorcycle crashes. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

