Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches ‘Rider Down’ event gives life-saving motorcycle crash advice

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from Lugnutz Bar & Grill on Highway 59, where the "Rider Down" Emergency Response Seminar is being held.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports from Lugnutz Bar & Grill on Highway 59, where the “Rider Down” Emergency Response Seminar is being held. The event is put on by a local motorcycle group in Nacogdoches to educate the public on how to respond to a motorcycle crash. The grill is also selling $10 fish plates, with proceeds going to those injured in motorcycle crashes. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Jose Martinez
Center man arrested for accidental discharge, injuring woman
Erik Cozart
Grand jury indicts man in connection with fatal Lake Sam Rayburn boating incident

Latest News

James Duncan hosts his final "Swap Shop" radio program on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Marshall ‘Swap Shop’ host James Duncan retires from radio
Anyone who is interested in learning to bring more music to their town may want to attend an...
Crockett hosting free Music Friendly Texas workshop
East Texas Communities Foundation President Kyle Penney
East Texas Communities Foundation president gives donation advice
Source: City of Lufkin Facebook page
City of Lufkin animal shelter closed after lightning strike