Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a child.

According to Nacogdoches County Jail records, Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, was arrested by Nacogdoches police. She was booked into the county jail and charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.