Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a child.

According to Nacogdoches County Jail records, Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, was arrested by Nacogdoches police. She was booked into the county jail and charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

We have reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

