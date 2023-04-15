Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10PM this evening for much of East Texas. A cold front is currently pushing through East Texas and will aid in the development of showers as well as isolated strong storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall will be possible at times. Please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App, especially if you have any outdoor plans for this evening. Skies dry out quickly tonight behind the cold front and our Sunday will be filled with sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures. I will say that if you have any early morning Sunday plans, you might want to bring the light jacket as a few spots will be waking up in the upper 40s with a breezy northwesterly wind. More sunshine on tap for Monday with some breezy southerly winds returning, rocketing our afternoon highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday will trend warm as well, but clouds will be on the increase and scattered showers will be possible in the evening and overnight hours. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, so be prepared for a potentially soggy day. Southerly winds stay on the breezy side Thursday and Friday, funneling in an ample supply of Gulf moisture as another cold front slowly slides south toward the Red River. The proximity of this next cold front will keep our weather pattern a bit more unsettled to round out the work week, leading to showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, as well as throughout the second half of Friday and into the overnight hours into Saturday morning until the front totally clears East Texas. Friends, please remain weather alert today, and enjoy the beautiful day tomorrow!

