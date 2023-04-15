Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy and damp this morning, temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Through the morning, skies will clear, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the mid 80s for highs. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon, especially in the southern and eastern counties of our viewing area, essentially south of I-20 and/or east of US-69. Please remain weather alert this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow looks like a sunny day, but it’ll be breezy. Highs will be cooler for Sunday with the passage of a cold front, expect low 70s Sunday afternoon. Looking to next week, there will be multiple chances for rain, though they are low right now. We’ll see highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s through next week. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

