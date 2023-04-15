Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack

He said the “giant, dinosaur-like creature” was relocated to a safe pond “to live happily ever after.”
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace shared photos on his Facebook page Friday evening documenting his encounter with a “giant, dinosaur-like creature.”

Wallace’s post was humorous in tone, as he said he gave the game wardens the night off and took a complaint about a “massive 6-foot gator.” The gator pictured, of course, was a juvenile and much smaller than six feet, and was being held by a little boy as Wallace assisted him.

The small gator did give Wallace a few scrapes, however, following the “vicious attack.”

He said the “giant, dinosaur-like creature” was relocated to a safe pond “to live happily ever after.”

