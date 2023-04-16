Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas baby accidently shot dead with handgun

Baby shot to death during a domestic dispute. the child's 21-year-old mother and 20-year-old...
Baby shot to death during a domestic dispute. the child's 21-year-old mother and 20-year-old father were arguing over possession of a handgun when it went off
By KENS Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - An eight-month-old baby girl is dead after being shot and killed as her parents struggled over the possession of a handgun.

Police say the gun went off during that struggle and both the mother and her baby girl were shot.

Andrea Mendoza says her sister is under guard at a hospital, struggling to recover and grieve.

Mendoza says the shooting happened inside her apartment where she helped care for baby Rosalinda since she was born.

The apartment is just three-tenths of a mile from the emergency room where family members say it was heartbreaking to watch the baby struggle during that short trip.

Mendoza says now in addition to grieving the loss, they have to move they’ve been served with eviction papers.

The family says the man involved in the incident says he is out on bond for a previous attack in February. The charge was an assault on a pregnant person. The family says the mother who just lost her little girl is worried about the baby she is carrying.

San Antonio Police have not released any additional information.

Copyright 2023 KENS 5 via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Fleeing suspect hit in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Houston County
Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods
The community gathered on Saturday to raise money for pickleball.
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites

Latest News

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President
SFA logo
Bill making SFA part of UT system passes preliminary Senate votes
Robert James Mebane
Round Rock man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Temple police say
Narcotics and currency seized at a residence in the 1800 block of W Park Ave in Corsicana.
Disturbance in Corsicana leads to seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and drug money, police say