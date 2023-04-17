Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

David’s Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country is laying off thousands of workers nationwide.

David’s Bridal is eliminating over 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday and are expected to continue through Aug. 11.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

David’s Bridal is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the layoffs are affecting 15 stores in nine counties in Pennsylvania, but it is unclear how many stores could be affected in other states.

The pandemic also badly walloped weddings in 2020 as social gatherings came to an abrupt standstill.

David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

David’s Bridal also said it its fulfilling orders without delay and Its online platforms remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Fleeing suspect hit in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Houston County
Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life

Latest News

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized House Republicans for their trip to New York.
New York mayor blasts House Republicans, calls trip 'junket'
'The Phantom of the Opera' took its final bow on Broadway.
Closing of 'The Phantom of the Opera' impacts NYC businesses