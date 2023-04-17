Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Disturbance in Corsicana leads to seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and drug money, police say

Two individuals arrested
Narcotics and currency seized at a residence in the 1800 block of W Park Ave in Corsicana.
Narcotics and currency seized at a residence in the 1800 block of W Park Ave in Corsicana.(Corsicana Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers searching a residence after a disturbance involving two groups of people allegedly found 25.5 grams of cocaine, and a little more than 20 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills, Corsicana police wrote in a Facebook post.

The incident happened on April 13 in the 1800 block of W Park Avenue.

Police said officers deescalated the disturbance and separated the parties involved.

Officers then observed “indications of possible narcotics” at the residence of the people involved in the disturbance.

At person at the scene reportedly gave the officers permission to search the premises, and police found a small amount of cocaine.

The person “quickly withdrew consent after narcotics were located,” police said, so the officers contacted narcotics detectives, and a search warrant was obtained.

In addition to the drugs, police and detectives allegedly found multiple digital scales, numerous baggies for packaging, “as well as other paraphernalia,” police said.

There was also approximately $10,811 seized during the search, police said, adding the currency is “believed to be proceeds from narcotic’s distribution” and was, therefore, subject to forfeiture.

Police officers arrested two people at the location on first degree felony charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1: cocaine and fentanyl.

The names of those arrested was not provided by police. No further information is available.

