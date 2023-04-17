Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On April 14, a Nacogdoches woman was arrested in connection with the 2022 death of a young child.

According to the grand jury indictment, Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is accused of killing Thomas Blake Rogers, who was under 10 years old at the time of his death. It says that the crime happened on May 30, 2022. According to the affidavit, Rogers knowingly caused the death of the child by shaking him and/or striking, him, or by causing him to strike, an object.

Moses, who sometimes goes by Hanna Rogers, remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Related: Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child

A woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a child.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.