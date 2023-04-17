Kitchen Pickin’: Jeff’s confused

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff blurs the lines, unintentionally, of what goes in the kitchen.

Anchor Hocking Boopie Bubble “dish”

Is it an ash tray or candy dish? (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: In my research, it appears this is normally used as an ash tray but some market it as a candy dish. I figured since Steph cheated last week on her “kitchen” item, this could pass. But blurring the lines came back to bite me. Anchor Hocking made this and is considered mid-century. They come in really cool shades and this weekend was the first time I had seen these. Ashtrays are pretty popular on the picking trail. I guess with regulations on public smoking, ashtrays are becoming obsolete.

Steph: I love this piece; it’s shiny, heavy, and really pretty. I’d use it as either a pillar candle holder or a jewelry dish. What a great statement piece! The picture doesn’t do it justice.

Starbucks Collectors edition

These seem to have cooled off, but still good to get if the price is right. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We bought 13 of these Collectors Series’ mugs this weekend! We sold one of these last year for $40. But it looks like the demand for these has cooled. These Starbucks mugs are from all over the world and I believe the only way to get them new is by going to the store at that location.

Steph: That’s correct, the cities only sold their own named mugs, if it was a large city. I’m not sure if this line had any state mugs, but I do have a Texas mug and a Florida mug from Starbucks.

Cabbage Patch cake pan

Do you think you can make a cake look like this? (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: One cool thing about reselling is you’re the first person people turn to when they want to get rid of something. That’s what happened here, as a coworker offered this and about 10 other cake pans to us. I thought this one would be a gold mine, seeing as it’s from 1984. That’s when Cabbage Patch Kids were at a fever pitch in popularity. But this is only worth about eight dollars.

Steph: Regardless of its monetary value, it really is cute. It’d be fun to have the skills to really decorate it like an actual Cabbage Patch Kid. Unfortunately, I do not have those kinds of decorating skills.

Black & Decker SpaceMaker

Big BOLOs. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is the second time we have found a Black & Decker SpaceMaker can opener, but this one is much newer than the last one. I can tell you the last one sold pretty quickly. Having the hardware with them is even better. I can see how practical they are. I’m learning kitchen space is valuable real estate.

Steph: Yes, kitchen space is crucial, which is why these were so popular in the 1980s and ‘90s, but now that HGTV has come along and made everyone insist their kitchen look like a showplace at all times, they fell from popularity. Those among us who appreciated their practicality, though, loved them!

Crocheted ... heat pads?

Jeff thought these were heat pads but Steph had a different idea. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I thought these were heat pads but Steph says they’re pieces for an afghan and I’m afraid she may be right. This is what I get for trying to blur the lines.

Steph: I’m 99% sure someone was making an afghan with these and then called it quits for whatever reason. But they could definitely be used as dishcloths or hot pads if someone wanted to repurpose them for the kitchen.

Ceramic rooster

He's a beauty. (KLTV/KTRE)

Steph: This is a Japanese ceramic rooster, and I love him because he’s flawless, has vibrant colors, and looks so cute on the East Texas Kitchen refrigerator. I’m not sure how many decades old he is, but I bought him mostly because he was inexpensive and cute, anyway.

Jeff: This thing is pretty cool because it has no flaws. Roosters make Steph happy and if Mama Steph ain’t happy, nobody’s happy.

