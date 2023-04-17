Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by afternoon.  Clouds increase a little bit tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.  Chances for rain will gradually increase through the week.  A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning, then off and on through the day on Thursday.  The next best chance for rain will be Friday along the next cold front.  Temperatures will be warming into the lower 80s midweek and then drop into the 60s behind the front for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Tell us about a wonderful nurse in your life
Fleeing suspect hit in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Houston County
Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-17-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-17-23
7 Day Forecast
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 4-16-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips