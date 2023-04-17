East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by afternoon. Clouds increase a little bit tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances for rain will gradually increase through the week. A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning, then off and on through the day on Thursday. The next best chance for rain will be Friday along the next cold front. Temperatures will be warming into the lower 80s midweek and then drop into the 60s behind the front for the weekend.

