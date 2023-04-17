The return of warm, southerly winds will lead to a few more clouds, more humidity in the air

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another gorgeous, spring day across the Texas Forest Country on this Monday.

A few clouds moving in from central Texas will lead to a partly cloudy sky tonight with chilly temperatures, once again. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50′s.

Our weather begins to shift starting on Tuesday as we get the return of warm, southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to a quick warm-up as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70′s to near 80-degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

South winds will become breezy for the rest of the week, which means we will see an uptick not just with our temperatures, but also our humidity levels.

Look for daytime highs to climb into the lower-to-middle 80′s from Wednesday through Friday, which is a few degrees above normal for this time in the middle of April.

It should be noted that we will have a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday due to a few weak disturbances interacting with a warm and muggy east Texas. Most areas look to remain dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorm developing or sneaking in from the dryline in west Texas is a remote possibility.

Our next big spring storm looks to drag in another stout cold front on this Friday, leading to a likely chance of rain and strong thunderstorms in the Piney Woods. Severe weather may be possible, but we will have more specifics as we go throughout the week.

Regardless of severe weather, strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are looking likely before we get another fresh batch of chilly air moving in for this fourth weekend of April.

We will have chilly mornings followed by cool afternoons with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 60′s and only making the lower 70′s on Sunday. The good news is that the weekend is looking rain-free with the cool breezes coming with lots of sunshine and blue skies galore.

