Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Round Rock man charged after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle, Temple police say

Robert James Mebane
Robert James Mebane(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Robert James Mebane, 20, of Round Rock, remained jailed on Monday at the Bell County Jail after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle, Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple, confirmed to KWTX.

The incident happened on April 15 at around 5:20 p.m. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The victim called police and said he parked his vehicle, left his keys in the ignition with the engine running, and the doors unlocked. Ten minutes later, the victim noticed his car was gone.

As the officers were heading to the location, a dispatch operator advised them the stolen vehicle “was seen traveling at a high rate of speed” in the 3500 block of SW HK Dodgen Loop.

The man driving the vehicle, later identified as Mebane, wrecked the stolen vehicle on the loop, police said.

The officers arrested Mebane after a brief foot pursuit. He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Online jail records do not yet list the charges or the bond amount for Mebane.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack
Multiple card skimmers were found installed inside the pumps at a local gas station.
Card skimmers found in multiple pumps at Lufkin gas station
Fleeing suspect hit in gunfire exchange with law enforcement in Houston County
Sheriff: Houston County suspect shot in gunfire exchange with deputies after fleeing into woods
The community gathered on Saturday to raise money for pickleball.
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites

Latest News

The fire took place at the Southfork Dairy Farms in Castro County near Dimmitt, about 60 miles...
Southfork Dairy Farm fire and explosion ruled as accidental
WTAMU logo
Faculty Senate holding faculty vote of no-confidence in WTAMU President
SFA logo
Bill making SFA part of UT system passes preliminary Senate votes
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders