New Trinity Valley basketball coach ready to lead Cardinals

Trinity Valley introduced their all-new basketball coach Monday morning in a special press conference held at the gym.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley introduced their all-new basketball coach Monday morning in a special press conference held at the gym. Coach Martin Levinson comes to Athens from Southern Arkansas University Tech. His coaching record of 147-98 reflects a formula that could continue to build success for the Trinity Valley Basketball program.

“Well, it’s already had a lot of success, so maybe just take it to another level, you know, get down to Hutch and win some games down there,” Levinson said.

“Maybe make a place in the national tournament and try to do it every year. You know, that’s the goal. I mean, that’s the hard part of community college is just turnover, you know, but so we’ll fight every single year recruiting-wise, fight to develop those relationships with our guys and try to win a national championship, but you know, let’s get there first: let’s compete in this region, let’s win a Region Tournament, and let’s get down there.”

Levinson has had the opportunity to coach at some great schools and has improved their programs. He spoke about what attracted him to Trinity Valley.

“Just the Region 14 is such a powerful region,” he said. “This is such a great community: the history, the tradition, the level of players that have been in here. The blueprint has kind of been shown here, that this community in this school can support really, really talented guys. And, I felt that when I came down here and visited.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

