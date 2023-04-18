Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas family remembers their son this National Donate Life Month

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Servin family of Gilmer is remembering their son who saved lives as an organ donor. April is National Donate Life Month and it’s meant to raise awareness about organ donation.

Angel Servin was nearing his second birthday when he unexpectedly died in 2017.

“He was a blessing in our lives. He gave us a lot of happiness and we were very proud to have our Angel. He was a little person who taught us a lot at his young age,” said Angel’s father, Ruben Servin.

Angel’s mother, Marissa Martinez, added, “He was a charm. He was an angel to us, and he is still an angel.”

The Servin family did not want another family to go through what they did. They wanted to continue his legacy and share his story, hoping to positively impact others in some way, so they looked into organ donation.

“One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and they can affect up to 75 more through tissue donation. In the United States, currently there are about 100,000 people waiting for an organ. 10,000 just in the state of Texas.” said Southwest Transplant Alliance Program Manager Karla Martinez said.

Angel had the potential to donate and has already saved three lives, donating his heart and both kidneys.

“It’s difficult, but it’s something very beautiful because as my wife says, he continues to live through those people he saved, more so the child who has his heart. It’s something very beautiful.” said Ruben.

“I see it as a blessing that my son was able to do that great act of love. That is what he left here, because not all of us have the joy of leaving that.” said Marissa.

The Servin family experienced a special moment of meeting Angel’s kidney recipient Saturday morning. It was given to an adult as the kidney continues to grow.

“And in this case, their recipient has a wife and has a daughter and is able to live with them that he may have not been able to.” said Karla.

And as National Donate Life Month continues, organ donation organizations are wanting to inspire those who are considering donating, and waiting for a life-saving transplant.

“We’d like to invite everyone to reflect about organ donation. You could save a lot of lives and one day we could be the ones in need of a donor,” said Angel’s brother, Levi Servin.

For more information on National Donate Life month, visit their webpage or the Southwest Transplant Alliance.

