First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring severe weather

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a very good chance for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evening.

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic

Once again on Friday morning, some strong/severe storms are possible, especially over the southern half of East Texas.

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic

With that being said... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday afternoon/evening and Friday morning as a very slow moving cold front passes through East Texas.

FADW graphic
FADW graphic

There is a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms for the majority of East Texas on Thursday...and for the southern half of East Texas on Friday.

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic

The greatest risks are expected to be very gusty winds and some pockets of large hail in the strongest storms for Thursday and Friday morning.

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic

Rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday appear to be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range with a few getting closer to 3.00″.

FAWD graphic
FAWD graphic

More updates to come in the coming days. Please stay tuned.

