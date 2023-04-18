Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years

Thomas Allen Janczak
Thomas Allen Janczak(Polk County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was previously accused in the death of his infant son has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Thomas Allen Janczak, 23, of Livingston, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury on March 6, according to a court document. Janczak was arrested in 2021 in connection to the death of an infant child.

Brittney Faith Dawson, 22, of Livingston, has also been accused in this case. She has been released from the Polk County Jail on bail, and is awaiting her next court date on May 31.

Related

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget
Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget
Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders