Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was previously accused in the death of his infant son has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Thomas Allen Janczak, 23, of Livingston, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury on March 6, according to a court document. Janczak was arrested in 2021 in connection to the death of an infant child.

Brittney Faith Dawson, 22, of Livingston, has also been accused in this case. She has been released from the Polk County Jail on bail, and is awaiting her next court date on May 31.

