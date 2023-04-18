Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning and will warm to near 80 degrees this afternoon.  It will be a mix of sun and clouds with south winds picking up through the day and gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  Much of the same weather continues tomorrow ahead of the next storm system arriving at the end of the week.  Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy Thursday with a likely chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening.  Some storms could become strong to severe.  There will be another chance for scattered thunderstorms on Friday with a cold front that will cool things down for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.
Dad turns 19-year-old son in to authorities after killing mom, sheriff says

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
The return of warm, southerly winds will lead to a few more clouds, more humidity in the air
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast