Nacogdoches County sheriff says jail is over budget

The Nacogdoches County sheriff said the county jail is overspending following the pandemic.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Avery Gorman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County sheriff said the county jail is overspending following the pandemic.

KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke with Sheriff Jason Bridges about the issue following the Tuesday meeting of the Nacogdoches County Commissioner’s Court.

Before the pandemic, the Nacogdoches County Jail housed around 200 inmates at a time, according to Bridges. During the pandemic, the court system shut down, with no new inmates entering the system. Once the court started back up, the jail was hit with a large influx of inmates, and Bridges said the county now houses over 300.

Due to this large population growth, the jail has seen a comparable rise in operating costs. In addition to typical inmate care, Bridges listed inmate transportation as a factor. Seeing as the Nacogdoches County jail is at full capacity, the overflow is being sent to surrounding counties for additional housing. The jail is also understaffed, which Bridges said adds overtime pay to the jail’s spending.

The budget will reportedly be discussed over the following weeks in an effort to relieve these issues.

