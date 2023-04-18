Rain and storm chances ramp up toward the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak disturbance moving out of central Texas and into east Texas brought in some clouds and some light-to-moderate rain showers in the midday hours today. Most of the rain did not amount too much, but it may have caused you to have to turn on the windshield wipers a few times.

This disturbance will move eastward this evening, bringing an end to any rain chances for the short term. This will lead to a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs warming into the middle 80′s.

Our next big spring storm looks to drag in another stout cold front on this Friday, leading to a likely chance of rain and strong thunderstorms in the Piney Woods. Before the cold front arrives, though, we will have a likely chance to see strong-to-severe thunderstorms develop and push through the Piney Woods starting as early as Thursday evening, continuing through the overnight hours before another round of rain and thunder look to develop on Friday along the actual cold front.

Severe weather may be possible, but at this time, there is just a low-end risk out for our part of the state in which there is a high wind and hail threat with any storms that may reach severe limits later in the week.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next week, adding to our April rainfall totals.

Regardless of severe weather, strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are looking likely before we get another fresh batch of chilly air moving in for this fourth weekend of April.

We will have chilly mornings followed by cool afternoons with highs this weekend likely not getting out of the 60′s and cool, northerly winds. The good news is that the weekend is looking rain-free with the cool breezes coming with lots of sunshine and blue skies galore.

We will then see the return of south winds and warming temperatures to go along with increasing clouds early next week. Another modest chance for rain and thunderstorms looks to enter the picture by next Tuesday, keeping us in an active storm track.

