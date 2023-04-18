Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - From the Basilica in Vatican City, to the Churches of Moldavia in Romania, Europe is home to the most well known religious murals. Soon, East Texas will get a taste of something similar.

A family from New York is painting a sacred mural at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, and they are doing it all by hand.

Ecclesiastical Art & Design, Ltd. has painted more than 150 churches and sacred spaces all over the US, Canada, and Australia.

“There are so many beautiful churches all over Europe. I’ve been to many countries in Europe and they are magnificent. We have one of those magnificent churches right here now,” Teresa Farish with St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church said.

Ruslana Makarenko, iconographer and owner of Ecclesiastical Art & Design, ltd. said she and her father have been working on the piece for years, and put paint brush to wall three weeks ago.

“It’s going to be really nice when it’s installed it’s going to be a lot of color,” Makarenko said.

The mural will cover the walls and ceiling, covering 800 square feet.

“You never sign your work as an iconographer because it’s an icon, it’s not really your original thought, it’s the word of God,” Makarenko said.

The liturgical design includes a tribute to Texas with blue bonnets. “I just hope that it gives them a sense of hope and prayer,” Makarenko said.

The dedication for the mural is set for May 7th at 3pm. Farish said the ceilings will not be complete for the dedication, but most of the work should be complete for viewing.

