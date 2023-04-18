Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a few showers moved through the area during the morning hours, we could see a few more this afternoon. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll cool into the 60s this evening and hold in the low 60s overnight. More clouds and a few showers are expected tomorrow, but coverage of any activity will likely be less than what we see today. We’ll make it into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, beginning a short period of 80s this week. We’ll again see the 80s on Thursday afternoon before thunderstorms move into East Texas late in the day/into the evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, primarily with a wind, hail, and flooding threat. More thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well before a cold front clears the area. Both Thursday and Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area under a Slight Risk, or a Level 2 of 5 Risk, for severe storms. Once the front moves through, the chance for storms will come to an end, though there could be a few lingering showers into Saturday. Behind the front, a very cool air mass will move into East Texas for the weekend. You can expect morning lows in the 40s, possibly the upper 30s closer to I-30, and highs in the 60s for the coming weekend. By early next week temperatures will make their return to the 70s, and chances for rain could be with us to start the work week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.