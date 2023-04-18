Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a few showers moved through the area during the morning hours, we could see a few more this afternoon. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll cool into the 60s this evening and hold in the low 60s overnight. More clouds and a few showers are expected tomorrow, but coverage of any activity will likely be less than what we see today. We’ll make it into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, beginning a short period of 80s this week. We’ll again see the 80s on Thursday afternoon before thunderstorms move into East Texas late in the day/into the evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, primarily with a wind, hail, and flooding threat. More thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well before a cold front clears the area. Both Thursday and Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area under a Slight Risk, or a Level 2 of 5 Risk, for severe storms. Once the front moves through, the chance for storms will come to an end, though there could be a few lingering showers into Saturday. Behind the front, a very cool air mass will move into East Texas for the weekend. You can expect morning lows in the 40s, possibly the upper 30s closer to I-30, and highs in the 60s for the coming weekend. By early next week temperatures will make their return to the 70s, and chances for rain could be with us to start the work week. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-18-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-18-23
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
The return of warm, southerly winds will lead to a few more clouds, more humidity in the air